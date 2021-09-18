Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Time 100 shoot Mocked As Piers Morgan says Duchess Boosted his career!

PRINCE HARRY TELLS OF ‘DARK PLACES’ AND HARD RECOVERY FOR WOUNDED VETERANS AT WARRIOR GAMES EVENT WITH JILL BIDEN

The Duke of Sussex, who served in the Army for a decade, paid tribute to servicemen and women as he spoke of “service” from his multimillion-pound home in exclusive Montecito, California.

He was introduced by Dr. Jill Biden, who saluted him for his “heart” in a speech live-streamed online.

She said the duke was among those to step forward and serve in the years after 9/11.

“I was reminded of the humanity that shines through the inhumanity of that day. There was a call to defend the values we hold dear,” She said.

“You’ve dedicated time, talent, and heart to lifting up service members from around the globe.”

And the prince, who has told of his own battles with mental health, said the games are “so important” to those struggling.

“It is ultimately the reminder of service, both at home and overseas,” He said.

“As we know, once served, always serving.”

