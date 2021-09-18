More On Norm Macdonald death – Cause of death and cancer type for comedy icon revealed as stars continue to pay tribute

SATURDAY Night Live vet Norm Macdonald’s cause of death is revealed as stars continue to pay tribute.

Stars have been quick to pay tribute to the comedian, including Jim Carrey, who wrote, “He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.” on Twitter.

The comedian’s management firm confirmed his death to Deadline and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer for almost a decade.

Norm’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra revealed: “He was most proud of his comedy. He did not want his diagnosis to affect the way his loved ones or the audience saw him.

“Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

One of Macdonald’s most beloved characters was his recurring appearance on SNL’s Celebrity Jeopardy! He played Burt Reynolds in the skit.