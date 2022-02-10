Prince Charles, Who Is Positive for COVID-19, Met With Queen: Reports

Prince Charles, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, recently met with Queen Elizabeth.

According to reports, the Queen is not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Charles is fully vaccinated and first tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.

Charles reportedly met with the Queen earlier this week before testing positive. She is reportedly not showing any symptoms, according to ITV News editor Chris Ship.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” a spokesperson for Prince Charles wrote on Twitter.

The Prince of Wales is fully vaccinated and had previously tested positive for the virus in March 2020.

Charles has attended a reception Wednesday night — before receiving a positive test result — where he met and spoke with finance minister Rishi Sunak, Insider previously reported.

A spokesperson for the Royal Family did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.