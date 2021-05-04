Price Chopper Direct Connect at www.myportal.pricechopper.com/myportal – Employee Login

Price Chopper is one of the three American supermarket ventures operating under Globus Corporation, with the others being Market 32 and Market Bistro. Price Chopper has over 132 stores operating in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

Price Chopper Supermarkets are well known for the diverse range of products and departments available within the store. Aside from the generic goods, they also have organic products, gluten-free products, plant-powered products, health and beauty products, and much more.

Price chopper offers their employees many benefits and valuable resources that they can view and manage through the online portal.

This guide will provide you with detailed information about Price Chopper’s employee-only portal as well as a step-by-step walkthrough on how to access your online account.

Price Chopper Direct Connect for employees

Direct Connect is an online portal for Price Chopper employees to access their work-related information as well as update any other detail that is requested by HR. Employees who work in any Price Chopper outlet will have access to Direct Connect.

Using Direct Connect, employees can view their company benefits, beneficiary plans, work schedule, payroll, manage work profile, and other administrative processes.

Suppose you are a Price Chopper employee and are looking to access the features by logging in. In that case, this guide will provide you all the necessary details to sign in and any other information regarding Direct Connect.

Requirements:

To access your employee account in Direct Connect, you would require a laptop, desktop, or smartphone.

A stable internet connection is required to log in and navigate your employee account online.

You need to have your Unique ID. This will be given to you by your employer, but it would be your pricechopper.com email address in most cases.

As a part of the registration, you need to have the last 4-digits of your SSN (Social Security Number).

How to register in the Direct Connect portal?

Each employee who joins Price Chopper will have their work-related information updated and made available in the Direct Connect portal. You will also have provided their personal information as well as other related documents while getting employed.

Once you have completed those offline document and paperwork submissions, you will be eligible to access Price Chopper’s employees-only online portal.

Ensure you have your Unique ID and SSN (Social Security Number) available to register yourself into the Direct Connect portal. If you are not sure about your Unique ID, contact your office to get further assistance. Here’s how you can register:

To initiate the registration process, visit the Direct Connect portal at myportal.pricechopper.com/myportal/. You can find the ‘User Management’ option on the right side of the page. Click on ‘User Management.’ On the pop-up page that appears, click on the ‘Register’ option. You will be re-directed to the ‘Register’ pop-up page, where you have to fill in the following details: Unique ID

Password

Question and Answer for account recovery

Last four digits of your SSN (Social Security Number) Click on ‘Submit’ to complete your registration.

How to log in to Price Chopper Direct Connect?

Once you have registered yourself into the Direct Connect portal, you can log in using your Unique ID to view all your employee information in just one click or two. Here’s how:

To log in to your Direct Connect account, visit the Direct Connect homepage at myportal.pricechopper.com/myportal/. You can find the ‘Login’ option present on the right side of the page beside the ‘User Management option. Clicking on ‘Login’ will bring you to the login pop-up page. Enter your Unique ID and password. Click on ‘Submit’ to enter your Direct Connect account.

How to change/reset your password?

There are often instances where you might have forgotten your password and can’t log in to your Direct Connect account. Some other times you would want to change your password just because you feel that your account has been compromised.

There is a way to change/reset your password through the Direct Connect portal in these circumstances. Just follow these simple steps to get your new password:

To change your password.



1. Visit the Direct Connect online portal at myportal.pricechopper.com/myportal/.

2. Click on the ‘User Management’ option present on the right side of the page to open a pop-up window.

3. Click on the ‘Change Password’ option to bring up the Change Password pop-up window.

4. Fill in the required information by entering your Unique ID, Old Password, and New Password.

5. Click on ‘Submit’ to confirm your submission and change your password.

1. Visit the Direct Connect online portal at myportal.pricechopper.com/myportal/.

2. Click on the ‘User Management’ option present on the right side of the page to open a pop-up window.

3. Click on the ‘Reset Password’ option to bring up the Reset Password pop-up window.

4. Enter your Unique ID.

5. Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed. You will be set up with a series of prompts to reset your password.

Direct Connect Benefits:

Price Chopper employees who have successfully registered into the Direct Connect portal will have access to various resources and benefits. Some of them are:

Able to view your monthly work roster and schedule.

You can get your paystub statements online.

You can send in leave applications as well as monitor the approval status.

You have access to view and manage your work profile.

Employee work progression and status can be viewed here.

You can check and maintain your Price Chopper Employee benefits from the portal.

There is also an option to connect with your fellow employees through this portal.

For those facing issues with their Price Chopper Direct Connect account, contact the administrative officer at your workplace to have it resolved.

Connect with Price Chopper at:

