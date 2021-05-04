Lowe’s Survey 2021 at www.lowes.com/survey – Lowes Customer Feedback

Have you recently visited a Lowe’s store and came out buying something decorative for your home or even a set of tools for your new house renovation project? Well, then read through to know the exciting news that awaits you.

The second-largest hardware and home improvement store chain in the US is quite popularly known for its wide variety of products and exciting offers.

To better understand their customer needs, Lowe’s conducts a monthly sweepstake worth $500 for customers who participate in their survey. If you are already eager to start the survey, read through to know more about it before participating.

Lowe’s Customer Satisfaction $500 Monthly Sweepstake

Not only did you get to take a fun stroll in one of the humungous Lowe’s stores buying supplies, but you now have a chance to win $500. You can avail this opportunity, and all they have to do is complete a customer satisfaction survey. As this is a monthly sweepstake, you have plenty of chances to win that stunning cash prize.

Lowe’s is conducting a customer satisfaction survey to understand better the quality that they are currently providing. You also get an opportunity to give feedback and suggestions to enhance your Lowe’s store experience in the future.

The best part about this survey is that it is entirely FREE to participate, and you can avail this opportunity as many times as you can with a single purchase receipt.

Now, before you proceed, there are a few things you have to know to take part in Lowe’s Customer Satisfaction survey 2021.

Requirements:

It would help if you had a laptop, desktop, or smartphone to participate in the $500 monthly sweepstake survey.

A stable internet connection to be able to answer the survey as well as provide customer feedback.

A purchase has to be made from any Lowe’s store to participate in this survey.

The purchase receipt contains your 18-digit ID number.

Your email address is required to receive notifications in case you win the event.

Things to know before participating in the Lowe’s Customer Satisfaction Survey

You need to have a valid cash purchase receipt from Lowe’s store.

You need to be above 18 years old to take part in the survey.

This survey is only applicable to legal residents of Washington DC and the United States.

The survey is also open to Canadians.

The entry method is only online and mail.

The cash receipt is only valid for ten days from the date of that purchase. So ensure that your receipt is still valid and that you use it within the given time period.

Each individual can only participate once in this survey.

Despite all this information, ensure that you read through the entire rules and regulation document that can be found on Lowe’s Survey page. You can also read the rules by clicking here.

How to participate in Lowe’s Customer Satisfaction Survey 2021?

Once you have ensured that all of the eligibility mentioned above criteria have been met, proceed to participate in Lowe’s Customer satisfaction survey to stand a chance to win a $500 gift card on www.lowes.com/survey.

Visit the customer satisfaction survey, www.lowes.com/survey, to participate. Choose the language that you wish to proceed with the survey. Ensure that you read the sweepstake rules by clicking on the ‘Sweepstakes Rules’ option present. Click on the blue ‘Next’ button to proceed. You will be redirected to a page where you will have to enter the 18-digit ID number present at the bottom of your receipt. Click on the blue ‘Next’ button to begin the survey. On entering the survey page, answer every question regarding your recent visit to the store and customer experience. Finally, you will have a section to enter your feedback and suggestions to convey to the store. Completing this survey will bring you one step closer to win the $500 sweepstakes, which you will be notified of by email.

How to participate in Lowe’s Customer Satisfaction Survey by Mail?

Alternatively, you can also participate in the survey by mail. Here’s how:

Fill in the survey’s questions and answers along with details such as city, state, province, zip code, phone number, and email address. Mail it to the following address: Lowe’s 2020/2021 Customer Satisfaction Survey Sweepstakes,

P.O. Box 2274,

Framingham, MA 01703-2274 USA.

Connect with Lowes at:

FAQs

Why does the survey say that I have already completed it?

Ensure that this is the first time you are entering under your identity. You might have completed it at an earlier point in time, or someone else within your household might have entered the survey under your name. However, if you have done the survey, contact the customer support found at the bottom of the survey page.

Ensure that this is the first time you are entering under your identity. You might have completed it at an earlier point in time, or someone else within your household might have entered the survey under your name. However, if you have done the survey, contact the customer support found at the bottom of the survey page. How can I change or edit the results of my survey?

The survey will be submitted as soon as you confirm your survey submission. So always ensure that you read your survey answers twice before submitting them. You cannot edit a survey; however, if you feel that you have entered wrong answers, you can contact customer support to let them know of this issue.

The survey will be submitted as soon as you confirm your survey submission. So always ensure that you read your survey answers twice before submitting them. You cannot edit a survey; however, if you feel that you have entered wrong answers, you can contact customer support to let them know of this issue. How do I unsubscribe to any email notifications from Lowe’s?

It is pretty standard for organizations to follow up with their customers regarding feedback and more offers. If you still wish to unsubscribe to any further emails, you can find the unsubscribe button present at the bottom of an email. Clicking on it will permanently remove your email address from the database, and you will not receive any further notifications.

A detailed walkthrough is provided with every piece of information you need to know before and after participating in the survey. However, if you have any inquiries regarding the survey, you can call Lowe’s customer support number at 1-800-445-6937.