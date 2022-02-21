Presidents Who Grew up in Surprisingly Humble Homes

Presidents Who Grew up in Surprisingly Humble Homes
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The Plains, Georgia, farm where Jimmy Carter spent most of his childhood had no indoor electricity or plumbing and relied on wood stoves for heat.

jimmy carter boyhood farm

The farm where Jimmy Carter grew up.

Jeffrey M. Frank/Shutterstock


Carter’s family moved to this farm when he was 4 years old. He helped his father, Earl, raise cotton, corn, peanuts, and sugar cane, all of which they sold alongside other items including coffee and kerosene at a country store near their house. 

The National Park Service quotes Carter as saying, “The early years of my life on the farm were full and enjoyable, isolated but not lonely. We always had enough to eat, no economic hardship, but no money to waste. We felt close to nature, close to members of our family, and close to God.”

The former president still lives humbly today. He and his wife, Rosalynn, live in a two-bedroom home in Plains assessed at $167,000, “less than the value of the armored Secret Service vehicles parked outside,” the Washington Post reported in 2018.

Latest News

Previous articleMichael Bay Discusses The ‘Special Sauce’ For Crafting His Massive Movie Explosions

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact