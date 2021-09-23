Police fear Sabina Nessa’s killer could strike again

The murderer who attacked and killed teacher Sabina Nessa could strike again, police fear.

Sabina Nessa’s body was tragically found in Cater Park, southeast London, on Friday. She was just five minutes away from home and was on her way to meet a friend when she was killed.

Sabina Nessa was a 28-year-old primary school teacher in Kidbrooke, Greenwich. She was walking through Cater Park when she was attacked and killed.

She was going to The Depot bar for her first date, according to a friend.

She said: “Sabina was going on a date on Friday night when she left her flat. It was the first date. She was going to meet this guy in the local pub.

“I don’t know whether they knew each other before or they had met online, but I know it was the first date.”

Her body was found 21 hours later on Friday evening, and detectives are still working to find her killer.

An unidentified man in his 40s was initially arrested for the murder suspect but was later released after further investigation.

Police say that although there is no information to suggest they could strike again, it is “always a concern.”

My London reports that Met Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: “It’s always a concern that it may happen, but that’s not something that we have any intelligence on at this time.”

Speaking about whether he believes a stranger committed the attack, he said: “That’s definitely a line of inquiry that we’re looking at.”

The police chief explained that detectives are “keeping an open mind” on what the attacker’s motive could have been.”

Regarding any leads on the killer, he said: “There are significant lines of inquiry at the moment, and they’re ones that I can’t divulge.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, speaking from the crime scene in Cator Park, also said that London’s “streets are safe for women.”

When questioned about the safety of women after the murder of Sabina Nessa occurred months after Sarah Everard was killed, the police chief said: “The streets are safe for women.

“I’d like to reassure the public around that, and I’d like to make sure that people are free to walk around free from fear, and my officers will make sure that can take place.”

He also said that since Sarah’s death, things have been changing in how the Metropolitan Police deal with the violent crime committed towards women.

He said: “I think the main things that are changing are that one, we’re listening to people, we understand where people are feeling not so safe, and we’re putting out patrols to make sure that we do that.

“This isn’t just a policing issue, there are lots of issues to be able to make people feel safe in an open space, and we’re working with our partners to ensure we do that.”

The Chief said that the police would be at a vigil to remember Sabina on Friday.

ReclaimTheseStreets has organized the vigil, which will be held at 7 pm at Kidbrooke’s Pegler Square.

On Thursday, Sabina’s sister tweeted a tribute to her. She said: “My beautiful, talented & caring sister, my inspiration to always put myself first & never let anybody put me down never in my life did I or my sisters or my mum or dad think this could happen to us.”

She went on to say: “3 sisters down to 2”, before adding, “no mother or father should have to go through this, may Allah grant my parent’s ease.”