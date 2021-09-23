Meghan Markle ‘doesn’t have true vengeance against the royals’, claims Lady C

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world in January 2020 when they announced they were stepping down as senior working members of The Royal Family.

Ex-I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outside! contestant Lady Colin Campbell has been vocal against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The star Lady Colin Campbell has been outspoken against Meghan (40) and Prince Harry (37), but the aristocrat is now partially supporting The Duchess.

Prince Harry, 36 and Meghan, have announced that they will be living a more private life, but have since signed lucrative media agreements as well as a stunning interview with Oprah.

Some claim that the couple deliberately made fun of The Royal Family, but Lady C, 72 has refuted this.







The aristocrat whose real name is Georgia Arianna said: “I don’t think she has true vengeance against The Royal Family,

I think she has true vengeance against everybody and everything, I don’t think it’s just The Royal Family.”

The mother-of-two added: “It’s based upon her self-hatred and not upon their treatment of her,” following claims Meghan and Harry faced questions surrounding the race of their son, Archie Harrison.







During her interview with Oprah, Meghan also claimed she was denied access to mental health support.

After the dramatic interview, Buckingham Palace issued a rare statement.

A spokesperson said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.







“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

The statement continued: “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Lady C went on to address Prince Harry and his “personality traits”, claiming he has “negative traits”.

She said: “Do I think the family was aware of Harry’s personality traits, the negative ones while he was growing up? They were.

“Diana used to say he was an airhead just like her.”







She added: “She also used to say that William was intelligent like his father and was serious like ‘his father

“But Harry didn’t have any gravitas, she knew only too well that Harry also could be pretty mean.”

Following speculation that Meghan and Harry’s Time 100 magazine cover was released to coincide with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance at RAF Brize Norton, Lady C furiously hit out.

“I think we would be unfair to actually blame them, they had nothing to do with the scheduling of the magazine, so in fairness to them, I will have to say I don’t think in all honesty that they were trying to rain on Catherine’s parade,” she said.

