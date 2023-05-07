Police: 3 men arrested for killing a Black man.

Authorities said that three white men from Florida were arrested for the murder of a Black victim they chased in downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has charged Ryan Nichols with murdering a man in his 39s. Daniel DeGuardia (18) and Holden Dodson (21), are accused of being accessory after the fact.

Nichols has been ordered to be held in jail without bail. DeGuardia is being held in lieu of on $503,000 bail and Dodson was being held in lieu of $203,000, according to local reports.

Authorities reported that the victim’s body was discovered in a dumpster early Tuesday morning. Local reports state that the men were arrested after reviewing evidence and video surveillance at the crime scene.

Authorities provided little information on the incident and no motive was apparent.

Nichols is said to have chased his victim and the other two suspects followed him in their vehicle, according to authorities. Sheriff’s officials said the trio drove away following an encounter with victim. Authorities said that several spent cartridges had been found on the scene.

They haven’t entered any pleas.