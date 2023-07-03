Pluto Anime Release Date, Time & Spoilers: Where To Watch It?

Anime fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of the highly anticipated PLUTO Anime, based on Naoki Urasawa’s seinen manga of the same name. The announcement of the anime adaptation was made back in 2017, and now, at Anime Expo 2023, essential updates were revealed, including the release date and a captivating teaser trailer.

Fall Anime Lineup: Pluto Anime Release Date

The PLUTO Anime is set to be part of the Fall anime lineup, and fans can mark their calendars for the release on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The series will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, making it easily accessible to a wide audience.

Exploring the Futuristic World of PLUTO

The story of PLUTO takes place in a futuristic world where robots coexist with humans. It reimagines Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy shonen series and presents a darker and more complex narrative. The plot follows Gesicht, a German robot with a human appearance who works as an inspector for Europol. He is tasked with solving a mysterious string of robot and human deaths that occur across the globe.

Pluto Anime Production and Supervision

Studio M2 will handle the animation production of the PLUTO Anime, with GENCO overseeing the project. Makoto Tezuka, the son of Osamu Tezuka, is involved as the project’s supervisor, ensuring the legacy of his father’s work is respected.

Pluto Anime Teaser Trailer Unveiled: A Feast for the Eyes

The official teaser trailer of the PLUTO Anime was unveiled at Anime Expo 2023, leaving fans thrilled with its stunning visuals. The trailer showcases Inspector Gesicht being alerted to two murders, one involving a robot in Switzerland and the other a German man. As the story progresses, the lines between humans and robots blur, leading Gesicht to question the extent of evolution. The trailer ends with a shocking revelation that the culprit behind the murders may be a robot.