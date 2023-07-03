Inside Carol Vorderman’s £8k a week luxury Welsh getaway in ‘dream home’

CAROL Vorderman’s dream holiday home costs £8,000 a week to rent – but it can sleep 15 people.

The 62-year-old star shared a glimpse of the incredible pile in her native Wales on Instagram last week.

7 Carol Vorderman has given fans a glimpse inside the stunning holiday home she rented last week in Wales Credit: WNS

7 The property is available to rent for £8k a week Credit: WNS

7 However it fits 15 people Credit: WNS

It sits right on the beach and boasts a huge lounge with panoramic windows looking out at the stunning Anglesey coastline and sand dunes.

Carol admitted it was her “favourite house in the world” and it is easy to see why.

A 30 minute drive from Snowdonia, it features three floors, seven bathrooms, a hot tub, a pizza oven, an outdoor BBQ and access to a jetty where Carol was spotted paddleboarding.

The house is available to rent on Boltholes and Hideaways which has it listed as: “A stunning holiday Hideaway.

“Poised on the edge of the sea to a backdrop of sand dunes, you’re overlooking the ocean from most angles.

“This breathtaking holiday house nestles in a magical setting that is as exhilarating in blue-sky sunshine as on a wild and stormy night.”

One review of the property also raves: “Probably one of the best air bnbs I’ve ever stayed in! Stunning views and location. Already planning another trip.”

Last week, Carol documented her lavish trip on social media and also posted a review on the rental website.

She penned: “My favourite house in the world. So I’m Welsh….go home for a month in June and rent the most beautiful house in the world.

“All my fam, cousins, nieces, nephews, little ones…come over and stay and we lark around on the little beach, paddleboards, kids in the hot tub, wake up and walk 3 miles on an empty beach for a coffee in the village.

“No make up. Don’t care about anything. Chilling and laughing and smiling. Yep. My heaven…

“Look at the view from the bedroom even. Never want to leave.

“It’s pretty booked out but I think there are still some more weeks available this year. Dead jealous already of everyone who gets to live here xx

“(Btw, it isn’t gifted just incase anyone thinks that) Just thought I’d share….wind or rain….not glam, not getting dressed up, just happy.”

7 The home is beautifully furnished Credit: WNS

7 It sits right on the beach in Anglesey Credit: WNS

7 It features a hot tub and an outdoor dining area Credit: WNS