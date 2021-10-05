Playboy makes history by featuring gay man wearing iconic bunny outfit on cover

Playboy has made history after featuring their first openly gay man on the digital cover of their October edition.

Bretman Rock, a 23-year-old social media beauty influencer, has joined forces with the long-standing men’s magazine, which closed its print edition in 2020 with plans to go fully digital.

He wore the iconic black bunny corset – complete with bunny ears, cufflinks and bowtie.

While it isn’t the first time Playboy has featured a man on the cover, Rock will be the third to feature solo after the late Hugh Hefner and Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny.

The magazine took to Twitter with the announcement in a tweet that read, “It’s Bretman, b****,” accompanied by a video of Rock strutting and posing for the cover.

Rock said, “For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it’s all so surreal. A total ‘is this even f***ing happening right now?’ type of vibe. And I’m so pretty.”

He celebrated making history by taking to his 5.7 million Twitter followers with two of his Playboy shots. “I’m a Playboy bunny DUHHHHHH”, he tweeted.

People were quick to praise the 23-year-old with an influx of positive tweets – many of which already branded him “playmate of the year.”

The Filipino beauty influencer rose to stardom on YouTube and Vine, where he posted a series of makeup tutorials and his humorous views on life. Shortly after, he became inundated with brand offers, mostly with major makeup companies such as Morphe and Wet n Wild.

Speaking about the iconic bunny outfit which has been sported by everyone from Dolly Parton to Kate Moss, Kristi Beck and now Bretman Rock, a Playboy senior manager, said: “Bunnies like wearing it for different reasons,”

“Some see it as playful and nostalgic; others see it as badass empowerment. We don’t need to define it for them.”