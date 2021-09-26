Pisces weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for September 26

PISCES

FEB 19 – MAR 20

Your zone of mystery places and faces shakes up as you come to terms with big feelings – and big ambitions.

Yes, you may need to wait a little longer to get to your secret goal.

But you are learning exactly how resourceful and resilient you are.

This is what makes you first choice for a top job. And for a relationship that blazes a trail.

DESTINY DAYS: Tuesday and/or Thursday are fast-track travelling days.

Friday you have finding skills – this can include a home.

Dates and fate make Saturday a try-anything time.

LUCKY LINKS: The youngest person in your workplace.

Tickets or competitions in two parts. “H” introductions.

CUDDLE UP COUPLE UP: For Pisces, the upcoming autumn months shine bright with high love hopes, and the chance to make them real.

If you’re single, Venus nudges you towards a friend of a friend, someone you always look forward to seeing, and who you may assume is attached.

But this status can change in the next few weeks, so be ready!

If you’re already in love, your passion path into 2022 is a mix of trust, lust and perfect timing.

And a surprise gathering of friends and family can set the scene for a

shared moment.

