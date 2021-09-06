Pippa Middleton Wedding Dress Gown With Kate Middleton Help that almost won her Rear Of Year Award!

Although Pippa Middleton doesn’t have the same style restrictions as Kate Middleton in regards to what she can wear, she has an identical style.

Pippa loves to be a sensational chic stylist, and her style choices – especially her bridesmaid gown at The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge’s wedding — draw a lot of attention.

With her sophisticated, yet elegant looks, she has become a style icon. It is no surprise that royal fans keep an eye on her outfit choices.

Daily Star Online created a lookbook of Pippa’s famous outfits to celebrate her 38th birthday. Which one do you prefer?

We wouldn’t have a look back at Pippa’s most glamourous moments without mentioning her bridesmaid’s dress. The beauty walked alongside her sister down to the aisle and held her gown for her.

Pippa wore a gorgeous white fitted gown, which exuded elegance and class. Her hair was adorned with a dried flower collection and her back had simple, but effective curls.

The cowl neck front of the dress fell at her chest, but she was well-covered.

Many people who watched Pippa’s Royal Wedding laughed at her in the months following, especially after she was almost named Rear of The Year.

Tony Edwards, the person who organizes the award, stated that Pippa had received a lot of votes following the wedding but that there were only six weeks for people to vote.

Peplum dresses were extremely popular in 2012, and Pippa Middleton was one of them. One of her Wimbledon appearances was in a peplum dress with a blue pattern that came to her knees.

As she stood beside her sister, who wore a beige dress with a blazer and her hair down naturally, she sported her natural hairstyle.

Pippa chose the gorgeous look and it was no surprise that it was so well-received.

Pippa is known for her vibrant colors, which sometimes find their way into her huge wardrobe. She was certainly successful in her promotion of the Dutch edition.

Pippa chose a purple dress with a slightly puffed skirt that reached just above her knees while fitting comfortably around her body.

For the look, she wore her hair down and chose a beautiful but subtle makeup look. She finished the look with matching purple heels.

Pippa is a pro when it comes to dressing well. Pippa, now 38 years old, has many amazing looks from sporting events. Wimbledon 2015 was no exception.

Pippa chose a top and trouser combination. The look was completed with a two-piece black and white piece.

Pippa decided to go minimal with her jewelry and earrings. She then added small plaits to either side.

It’s safe for us to say she looked the part.

Pippa’s collared, sporty dress was the look she envisioned as she attended 2012’s women’s singles quarterfinals.

Although she looks fabulous, Pippa is sporty and glamorous. She chose a black, green or orange dress that accentuated her figure.

Her hair was dragged down and she topped it off with sunglasses. This look is a favorite of Pippa.

The Wedding Dress

Pippa was married to James Matthews, now husband, on May 20, 2017, in a sweet ceremony at St Mark’s Church Englefield.

Even though she was not directly related to the Royal Family, her beautiful lace gown perfectly complemented her figure.

Pippa chose a subtle, yet elegant tiara with an up-do. Her veil floated behind her. Pippa looked stunning in her simple wedding gown.