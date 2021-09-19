Piers Morgan will rejoin to GMB after the Meghan Markle incident, according to Ben Shephard.

Ben Shephard has revealed his belief that Piers Morgan will return to Good Morning Britain one day.

Ben Shepherd has said he has ‘no doubt’ that Piers Morgan will return to Good Morning Britain after he quit following the row over his comments about Meghan Markle.

The TV star, who hosts the ITV show alongside Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid, said he has “no doubt” Piers will come back.

Piers quit the show after over 50,000 viewers, including Meghan Markle, complained about Piers’ comments about the Duchess.

He said he didn’t believe she was refused help from the Royal Family when she said she’d suffered from suicidal thoughts.

Piers was then told to either apologize or leave. He quit the show just days after that.

Speaking to The Mirror at the TRIC Awards, Ben said: “I don’t doubt at some point Piers will make a reappearance.

GMB showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold joked: “I hope he comes and picks up his picture of the Dalai Lama, he’s left that in my dressing room.”

The show has been hit by claims that it’s turned boring since Piers left, but Ben defended it,

Ben said: “The show is carrying on like we always say, the show was on the way before all of us started on ITV breakfast.

“The show will be there way beyond all of us when we decide to leave when we do decide to leave.

“The people putting the show together and making it for a very passionate audience that still loves watching it as far as we know.”

Charlotte Hawkins also praised the show’s stylists, as they had to make do without them during the lockdown.

She told us: “During the height of the restrictions, we can’t have as many people in the studio, it’s times like that you realize you’re basically useless without them.

“I did manage to go into the studio and not realize until the end of the show I was wearing mismatched shoes.

“Apparently I can’t even dress without assistance.

“Quite frankly I’m amazed I made it through.”