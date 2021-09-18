Piers Morgan mocks The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ ‘awkward’ Time Mag cover as Harry enjoys ‘low key’ birthday

‘WHY DID I HAVE TO LEAVE?’ (CONTINUED…)

Following Ofcom’s verdict, ITV said Piers’ co-star Susanna Reid, as well as “programme makers,” had provided the “balance and context” that was “key in mitigating against the potential for harm and offense caused by Piers.”

But the 56-year-old said in a furious tweet: “Hmmm, ITV has just put out a statement saying I only won the ⁦Ofcom⁩ case against Princess Pinocchio because my colleagues expressed different opinions to mine.

“That’s not what the Ofcom⁦⁩ report says in its conclusion. I suggest ITV reads it again.”

He retaliated in a column published by the Mail Online.

He wrote: “I was reliably informed recently that Meghan M arkle wrote directly to my ITV boss, Dame Carolyn McCall, the night before I was forced out, demanding my head on a plate.

“Apparently, she stressed that she was writing to Dame Carolyn personally because they were both women and mothers, a nauseating playing of the gender and maternity card if ever there was one.

“What has the world come to when a whiny, fork-tongued actress can dictate who presents a morning television news program?”