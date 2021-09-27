Petrol Panic Buy: Incredible Footage Of Mile-Long Queues For Petrol Station As Cars Block Junction And Snake Around Streets

INCREDIBLE footage taken from a birdseye view shows the scale of Britain’s fuel frenzy, as cars block an essential junction and sit in a queue that snakes around the streets.

It is a scene that is becoming all too familiar across the country, as millions of petrol-starved motorists wait for fuel at struggling stations.

The queue for the Esso garage in Bushey, Hertfordshire, snaked back for miles.

Brits are continuing to panic buy fuel.

The desperation for fuel has reached a fever pitch recently, with the government considering sending the army in to help.

Video taken in Bushey, Hertfordshire shows traffic snaking back for miles as motorists wait to get into an Esso garage.

And the drone footage taken in South London serves as another reminder of the traffic consequences of the crisis.

The video, taken above a petrol station in West Norwood, shows the mile-long line of standstill traffic snarl-up in both directions while causing chaos at the crossroads junction.

In the top right corner of the clip, a Texaco garage can be seen being mobbed by motorists who want to fill up.

The following queues stretch out of view and cause other drivers to become stuck at the Crown Point crossroads amidst the fuel frenzy.

Buses were also seen stuck in the congestion and were forced to tell passengers to disembark.

Drone cameraman Colin Oladimeji of Skyview London shot the footage on Sunday and said even he was shocked by the extent of the queues.

One local added: “And it’s bloody noisy too. Horns blaring most of the night and day as people force themselves into the queue and hold up all the direct traffic.

“Hoping they run out by the time I get home, and it’s quieter tonight.”

“I just walked past there. Absolute madness,” another said.

It comes after the Prime Minister was urged to “act now” as panic buying continues, seeing fights break out on forecourts and more than half of stations run out of fuel.

But the situation doesn’t seem to be easing as millions returned to work on Monday morning either – as mile-long queues for fuel snaked back up the A12 and M25.

Thousands of Brits have been forced to work from home today as queues began forming outside petrol stations from 5 am.

TomTom traffic data revealing congestion is down today in all major cities.

Bizarrely, some motorists are reportedly chasing fuel trucks in a bid to keep their cars on the roads.

Now “several hundred soldiers” could be brought in to help drive fuel tankers to stations if Boris signs off on Operation Escalon today.

Up to 90 percent of all service stations outside motorways are now dry as Brits raced to fill up their cars.

The government insists there’s no fuel shortage. Top officials have de­fen­ded plans to ship in foreign drivers to get ­tankers moving.

But his plan to bring in 5,000 truckers from the continent on short-term visas is in disarray, with many set to refuse to come over.

Competition laws were suspended by the business secretary on Saturday night to help fuel suppliers co-operate with struggling stations so they can ensure replenishment.

The crossroads sparked chaos as motorists were stuck in standstill traffic.

Queues for fuel snaked back down the A12 and M25 near Brentwood, Essex, this morning.