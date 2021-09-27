When Will Meghan Markle Ever Return To The UK?

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Members of the British royal family will attend the celebrations to pay homage to the monarch who has reigned for 70 years. This, of course, begs the question — will the American actor return to the U.K. after her exit from the country in 2020? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit The Firm and decided to blaze their own trail when they emigrated to the United States. However, their popularity across the pond continues to dive. According to The Mirror, only 26% of U.K citizens approve of Meghan, while 34% have a positive opinion of Harry. Even in the United States, per Express, polls show that both Prince William and Kate Middleton surpass Harry and Meghan in opinion ratings.

Royal author Robert Jobson thinks that Meghan may never return to the U.K. “I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again,” he told Us Weekly before pointing out that she was not popular at the moment. Jobson also cautioned that while “Harry, I’m sure he thinks he’ll be there for the [Platinum Jubilee]s,” he may not be able to attend. “But you’ve got to remember that within months, he’s going to have a book coming out,” the expert added. “It’s gonna be quite awkward.” If Harry badmouths his grandmother, he may be avoiding his family at all costs. Hopefully, Harry, Meghan, and the royals are able to patch things up before then.