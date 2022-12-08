Peter Cooper dies at age 52. He was a country singer and musician from Nashville who suffered a severe head injury during fall days.

Peter Cooper, Country music star at the age 52, has been confirmed by his family.

Dec 6th, 2010, Nashville, Tennessee: The producer and musician passed away.

Peter Cooper, a country singer and star has been declared dead after suffering head injuries from an accident.

Cooper was a solo performer, but Cooper teamed up to Eric Brace, the founding member of Red Beet Records.

After a fall, he sustained a serious head injury.

His family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we let you know that Peter Cooper passed away in his sleep last night, December 6, after suffering a severe head injury late last week.

“We so appreciate the kind words and prayers you have offered over the past few days. We are so grateful for their comforting words and prayers.

“We will soon announce details about a celebration of life to take place in early 2023.”

Chris Cooper, Cooper’s older brother. Tennessean: “He was bigger than life.”

He was always the smartest man in any room. He was the greatest writer in any room. And he was in rooms with some pretty damn smart people.”

Travis Tritt, a singer-songwriter said that it was so sad to learn of Peter Cooper’s passing.

“Peter opened shows for me in the early 2000’s.

He was an incredible journalist, singer and songwriter.

“One of my biggest advocates always. Peter will be sorely missed.”

Kenney Chesney, record producer and guitarist told The Tennessean Cooper “loved life, songs, stories, and dreamers”.

Cooper was a solo musician and made several appearances on The Tonight Show and David Letterman, where he would perform in his band.

Eric Brace, the creator of Red Beet Records, also joined him on stage.

Cooper, who produced the tribute album in 2012, was nominated to a Grammy. “I Love: Tom T Hall’s Songs of Fox Hollow”.

He was also a renowned journalist, and wrote the tribute to Johnny Cash.