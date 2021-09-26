Peter Andre launches Teletubbies as band manager as they take on Coldplay with 25th anniversary comeback singles & album

NINETIES chart rivals Peter Andre and the TELETUBBIES are back making music, Central Recorder can reveal.

The Mysterious Girl singer is managing the kids’ favourites as they release two singles and an album ahead of their milestone 25th anniversary next year.

2 Peter Andre is managing the TELETUBBIES who are releasing an album that will take on Coldplay in the charts next month

Teletubbies Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po star in two bright and cheerful videos for the tracks Ready, Steady Go and Peekaboo released TODAY.

The full 10 track album, named after single Ready, Steady, Go, will take on Coldplay’s ninth studio album Music of the Spheres in the Official Album Charts when it’s released October 15th.

A chart insider said: “Everybody loves a novelty record – so Coldplay had better watch out.

“The Teletubbies are a huge brand with a big fanbase, so they might well rip up the form book and leave Coldplay trailing behind in the charts.

“It would be the perfect way to celebrate their 25th anniversary.”

Pete welcomed the group into his home and delivered a bolstering pep talk that would give Simon Cowell – the Teletubbies’ managed in the nineties – a run for his money.

He said: “Listen, it’s not going to happen overnight, but it’s going to happen. Because you have a mentor, slash manager, whatever you want to call me.”

If it’s good enough for Simon Cowell it’s good enough for me! Let’s get them to number 1 Peter Andre

He shared a video of the band meeting on Instagram and declared: “If it’s good enough for @simoncowell it’s good enough for me. Let’s get them to number 1.

“By the way Amelia and Theo now finally think I’m the coolest dad. They’re right of course 😎 😂”

The star added to Central Recorder: “After almost 30 years in the business, I wanted to add another string to my bow with music management, If they’re good enough for Simon Cowell to believe in them then that’s good enough for me!

“Also, who knows more about how to make a 90’s comeback than me? The Teletubbies are my first signing, it helps that Emily and the kids are big fans too.

“All credit to the band, they’ve had their time out, left their egos at the door and are putting in the hard work so they can relive the glory of our 90’s heyday.

“We’ve been having lots of fun and can’t wait for you to see our adventures over the next couple of weeks.

“Coldplay, the battle is on!”

The Teletubbies single that took on the Spice Girls in 1997 sold 1.3million copies, went double platinum and stayed in the top 75 for six months.

The track was championed by SIMON COWELL, who made a £500,000 deal with the BBC to release it.

It spent two weeks at the top of the charts but was knocked off by the girl group’s classic Too Much, despite being heavily backed by the bookies.

2 Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have a new managed – Peter Andre