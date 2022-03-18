Pete Davidson may have been recently removing tattoos but he went full Yellowstone for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has been known to document his current relationships with tattoos in his girlfriends’ honor. He was actually only engaged to Ariana Grande for five month, but he had already been married. several tattoos devoted to The Voice coach . His tattoo days are over, his fans thought. The actor is currently working to remove many of his. “questionable choices”He has a flourishing film career, which has even taken him from SNLSome recently. Old habits die hard, though, and since he’s started dating Kim Kardashian, not only has Davidson already gotten multiple new tats, he’s gone full YellowstoneWith a branding.

Kim Kardashian spoke on behalf of her boyfriend and revealed the permanent mark it left on his body. Ellen Degeneres Show Her new show will air on Hulu, and fans can watch it before it premieres. A number of fans had noticed Pete Davidson’s new ink when screenshots were released of a Text exchange between Kanye West and Davidson Ye sent Ye a photo of himself in this video. “in bed with your wife.”SKIMS founder explains that the word “skims” is true and has clarified all confusion. “Kim” on Davidson’s chest, but it’s not just another tattoo, saying:

He has quite a few tattoos. Some are very cute. [for me]. However, this one, the ‘Kim’ one, isn’t a tattoo. It’s actually a branding.

It’s a bit funny that while Pete Davidson is taking action to laser off so much of his body art, he’s also apparently adding more — including a brand that can’t be removed! This is the TV show that’s very popular. Yellowstone, ranchers get branded with the ranch’s logo to signify loyalty (forced or otherwise). It’s a sweet sentiment for Davidson to make, if not a bit extreme, to put the practice into use in real life. Kim Kardashian should never have to take Pete to the station, if that’s what you mean.

The Kardashians star confirmed that a branding iron was actually used and said the mark’s permanence was precisely why Pete Davidson chose to do it. Kim Kardashian explained that he wanted to do something really different that couldn’t be removed like his other tattoos.

He was exactly like me, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [like] my tattoos,’ because he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. He’s like ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it, to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as, like, a scar on me.’

Pete Davidson wants to be literally have “Kim” scarred on his body sounds more like a page out of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s book, after the rapper proposed to Fox with a A ring with thorns intended to cause pain when she takes off the ring. Maybe Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s friends are rubbing off a little bit?

Kim Kardashian mentioned to Ellen that Pete Davidson had a few other tattoos for her, and although the host couldn’t get the reality star to spill the tea, Kardashian did share her favorite tattoo that her boyfriend has:

The rest are cutesy. It says here, which is my favorite. [pointing near left clavicle]It reads, “My little girl is a solicitor.” That one is really cute.

It really is cute to see how happy Rip and Beth, sorry, I mean Kim and Pete are with each other, and apparently Pete Davidson is really supportive of Kim Kardashian’s aspirations to become a lawyer like her father.