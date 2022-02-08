Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His ‘Girlfriend’ for the First Time

Pete Davidson said he likes to “chill” with his “girlfriend,” referring to Kim Kardashian West.

The SNL comedian has been dating Kardashian West since October 2021.

The comment comes after Kardashian West’s ex, Ye, rapped about wanting to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

“SNL” star Pete Davidson has described Kim Kardashian West as his “girlfriend” for the first time since the pair started dating in October last year.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) in February last year.

During an interview with “PEOPLE (The TV Show!),” Davidson briefly referred to the reality star when discussing his day-to-day life.

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.”

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he said, confirming the status of his relationship with Kardashian.





Discussing the impact of fame on his life, Davidson said, “once in a while, someone will scream something at you or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts.”

“But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”

Asked about his Valentine’s Day plans, Davidson said, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing really, so this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans.

“It’s a big day, it’s another Super Bowl. A Super Bowl for the ladies.”

Davidson has recently been on the receiving end of call-outs from Kardashian’s ex, Ye. The “Famous” rapper recently mentioned Davidson in a new song, “Eazy,” that he released with fellow rapper The Game. “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he rapped.