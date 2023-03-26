People Share the Moment When They Lose All Respect for Their Parents

Everything we owe to our parents. They care for us, nurture us, and teach us all of life’s lessons before we are adults so we can conquer what the world has to offer. They are suppose to. It is not possible for everyone to say that their childhood was perfect. Sometimes there is a point at which the parent-child relationship can be permanently damaged. People tell these stories to reveal when all their respect for parents was lost.

Sweet Tooth

Photo taken by Denny Müller Unsplash

“We used to have a super nice lady cleaning lady. She was one of my favorite people, but my mom would straight-up humiliate her.

The lady in question was overweight and suffered from a severe binge-eating disorder. My mother would buy sweets for pleasure and then leave them in the kitchen to be eaten by the cleaner. My mom didn’t even like eating sweets. She did this just to set ‘traps’ for the cleaning lady.

When I confronted my mom about her sweets stash, she also took pleasure in laughing at her weight and eating habits.

This woman was amazing to me and my mother, who, for some strange reason, loves finding ways of making her miserable.

I got into a bunch of fights with my mom over her cruel behavior, but she just wouldn’t stop. The cleaning lady finally quit. We’re still in contact and I’m happy to share she’s doing much better. It doesn’t surprise me because my mom was a raging witch to her for no reason at all.

The new cleaning lady is unwilling to take any of my mom’s nonsense, so my mom has undoubtedly met her match. It was impossible to have respect for my mother after she admitted how much she enjoyed teasing the cleaning lady, manipulating situations just to be able to do so. I was actually disgusted.”

Text Source

It’s the Truth

Photo taken by cottbro studio on Pexels

“I was in the cub scouts when I was nine.

My parents suddenly stopped taking me to meetings. After asking my parents a few questions, they said I had been kicked out.

My parents told me the other scout members didn’t like me and the counselors told my parents to remove me from their program because I was a ‘bad kid’.

The news was shocking to me at first. I assumed I would get along with everyone. None of my counselors caused me any issues.

I was told by my parents that there were a lot of negative comments about me coming from peers as well as those in authority.

These were the truth, and I believed them until the day that I finally probed the matter.

The truth was I was removed from the cub scouts simply because they didn’t feel like taking me there anymore.

This information was made public to me by my mom years later, when we discussed the matter for the only-hundredth and final time. My mom said that she was too exhausted to take me to each meeting every week with my dad.

My older brother had a car, but they never thought to ask him because ‘he had better things to do’. They thought they would get a protest out of me if they said the truth to me, so they lied to me. They felt the need for a lie to make me believe at that time.

I understand people’s parents have done way worse things to them. It is also clear that my parents sacrificed a lot in order to provide food and shelter for me.

My parents being too tired may have been the case, but I just don’t understand why my parents thought they had to gaslight me like that.

This is why I have trust issues.”

Text Source

His Mother raised him right

Photo taken by Mikhail Nilov Pexels

“It took me a long time to realize how neglectful and emotionally abusive my mother was. While there were little issues that bothered my mother, time would make them much more serious and difficult to overlook.

My little brother started dating a pretty girl when he was just 13. They became inseparable. Her parents also got along with my brother well. Because they loved him, they would invite him to events and dinners. My brother was my joy. I assumed that my mother was also happy until we started talking about my brother’s girlfriend.

When I visited my mother, one day she mentioned:

‘I know it sounds horrible, but I don’t like them hanging out. I don’t like seeing them together.’

‘Oh, why?’ I thought there could have been some legit concerns my mother had that we were blind to. Mother knows best, you know that saying. That statement will not be repeated. My mom went on complaining about my brother’s girlfriend having more money than her. His girlfriend’s parents would gift him expensive supplies for school and she was jealous because she couldn’t afford to do the same. My mother even went on to say my brother’s girlfriend was a ‘hussy’.

Her next words were even more disgusting.

‘I raised the perfect boyfriend and now they get to reap the fruit of my labor.’

It was overwhelming. MY BROTHER WAS HAPPY. I was thrilled he got along with his ‘in-laws’ and what she said was almost on the verge of incest. I was shivering all the way through.

My mother started crying because I obviously didn’t agree with her. It was obvious that she thought negatively of me because she made the comment, so she started crying to make me feel awful.

It was a thought that I still remember: ‘This is NOT okay. This is so wrong.’

Her tears didn’t work then.

Not long after, I finally got a therapy spot and cut off all communication with her.”

Text Source

An Alone World

Photo taken by RODNAE Productions Pexels

“In November of 2017, I broke off an engagement with a girl because I found out she had been lying to me and her family backed it up. One of her lies was that she became pregnant in the aftermath of being assaulted. I was devastated upon hearing the news and didn’t want to leave her in such a difficult time, so I stayed.

As it turned out, my ex had another partner I didn’t know about. He then got her pregnant before making himself scarce. I was also misled by my ex about her age. I later found out the partner she cheated on me with was a ‘friend’ she told me not to worry about.

After I had learned all about the details, it was time for me to have my baby. It was the child that I fell in love with. It felt as if I’d been struck by a car when I discovered the truth. My ex and the child were left behind. She was impossible to forgive.

My ex finally succeeded in placing me on child support a month later. In the end, I was in debt and went into depression. When I thought things couldn’t get worse, I heard from one of her relatives that my dad was also mixed up in the drama.

My ex-husband and his dad apparently got together while they were still together. While my dad was not a significant part of me, he did know my ex and knew him before we ever dated. This revelation triggered a deep pain in my heart that continues to hurt today.

Because all of my money went into a relationship that was utterly disastrous, I felt very down and forced to return to my mother’s house. My mom and my older sister were having a conversation about all that had happened.

I told them how depressed I was but my mother looked at me with a look of disgust on her face and called me ‘big ass baby.’ She then told me to man up because ‘depression is for cowards and crybabies.’

My mother’s words have stayed with me forever. I’ve never seen her in the same manner. I’m still depressed and looking into getting therapy when I can afford it.

I have learned to keep my emotions hidden from others. If I’m having a conversation, I never share my true thoughts and feelings because I’m so scared I’ll be shut down again like my problems don’t matter.

Hopefully in the future things turn around, but now I’m more alone than ever.”

Text Source