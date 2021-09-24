People in stitches as cute bear birthday card looks ruder than intended

Choosing the right birthday card for a loved one can be difficult when there is so much choice.
After seeing a card that was very sexually explicit, the person was stunned.
Reddit was used by the poster to share their hilarious discovery at the Post Office.
They titled the post: “My local Post Office has an excellent selection of greeting cards.”
Looking at the choice of birthday cards on offer, the Reddit user saw a card adorned with a delighted-looking bear holding some fruit in a pink tutu.
While it looks innocent at first, many pointed out that the location of the fruit is not ideal.
Hilariously, the bear seems to be caressing its chest in the card that reads: “A birthday greeting”.
Many people shared their opinions on the card in the comments section.
One person commented on the post: “’A Birthday Greeting’ – looks like two to me!”
Another person added: “Those are some weird nipples.”
To which someone else replied: “They are inverted!”
And a third person said: “Bear jokes!”
To be honest we bear-ly even noticed!
