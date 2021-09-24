People in stitches as cute bear birthday card looks ruder than intended

Choosing the right birthday card for a loved one can be difficult when there is so much choice.

After seeing a card that was very sexually explicit, the person was stunned.

Reddit was used by the poster to share their hilarious discovery at the Post Office.

They titled the post: “My local Post Office has an excellent selection of greeting cards.”

Looking at the choice of birthday cards on offer, the Reddit user saw a card adorned with a delighted-looking bear holding some fruit in a pink tutu.

While it looks innocent at first, many pointed out that the location of the fruit is not ideal.







(Image: Reddit)



Hilariously, the bear seems to be caressing its chest in the card that reads: “A birthday greeting”.

Many people shared their opinions on the card in the comments section.

One person commented on the post: “’A Birthday Greeting’ – looks like two to me!”

Another person added: “Those are some weird nipples.”

To which someone else replied: “They are inverted!”

And a third person said: “Bear jokes!”

To be honest we bear-ly even noticed!

Reddit has more stories.

This story is about a customer who found a chocolate-and-lemon baguette.

Or perhaps take a peek at this story about a Cornishman who was left ‘scared’ by the prices of London sandwiches.