Pedro Pascal Reveals Surprising Thoughts on Kieran Culkin at the Emmys – Exclusive Interview

Pedro Pascal Reveals Shocking Cause of Recent Injury at 2023 Emmys

Pedro Pascal knows how to get the last of our laughs.

Kieran Culkin Continues Joke Started at the Golden Globes

One week after Kieran Culkin took a playful jab at The Last of Us star while accepting a Golden Globe, Pedro continued the bit by revealing the true cause of his recent shoulder injury while presenting the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award at the 2023 Emmys.

Pedro Pascal Sets the Record Straight About His Injury

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm, it’s actually my shoulder,” the 48-year-old—who has been rocking a sling throughout the last several award season events—said on the stage at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater Jan. 15. “And I think tonight is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s–t out of me.”

The Crowd’s Reaction and Kieran Culkin’s Response

The crowd erupted into laughter and the cameras cut to the Succession star, who stoically looked into the camera before Pedro continued presenting the nominees, and ultimately gave the award to Kieran’s costar Matthew Macfadyen.