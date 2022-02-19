Paul McCartney 2022 tour starts April 28, hits NYC, LA, Oakland

You’ve seen “The Beatles: Get Back,” now you can go see Paul McCartney on his “Got Back” tour.

The former Beatle will be hitting the road for a 13-city tour that starts April 28 at Spokane, Washington’s Spokane Arena and ends June 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The itinerary marks his first live dates since the 39-show, 12-country Freshen Up tour ended in July 2019, at Dodger Stadium.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” McCartney said in a statement accompanying the tour announcement.

McCartney will also play SoFi Stadium, which hosted the Super Bowl, on May 13, and a pair of baseball stadiums: Fenway Park (June 7) and Oriole Park (June 12) on the tour.

Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Thursday, Feb. 24. For more details, visit paulmccartneygotback.com.

Interest in McCartney and the Beatles remains high after the release of “The Beatles: Get Back,” the six-hour Peter Jackson-directed documentary of the making of “Let It Be,” which hit the Disney+ streaming service at Thanksgiving.

And McCartney in November released “The Lyrics,” a two-volume collection with the words and the artist’s recollections of 154 songs including “Yesterday” and “Let It Be.”

Paul McCartney’s Got Back tour dates:

Thursday, April 28, Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6, Oakland, Calif., Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21, Winston Salem, N.C., Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28, Orlando, Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31, Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4, Syracuse, N.Y., Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7, Boston, Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12, Baltimore, Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16, East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium

By the way, Beatles fans, Ringo Starr will also be on tour this spring and summer, with 19 dates in the U.S. – including a three-night stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York City – after kicking off the tour May 27-28 in Ontario, Canada.

Contributing: Alex Biese, Asbury Park Press

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.