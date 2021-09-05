Pasta Queen Recipe To Get Rid Of Frozen Meal Rut!

We’re all guilty of it. Although it’s simple to put together a few ingredients and create something from scratch, it can be a chore. Not to mention, it’s just much easier to lean on jarred pasta sauce, frozen lasagna, or even pizza.

There’s no shame in that, but if you’re feeling like you’re in a dinner rut, Nadia Caterina Munno, a.k.a., “The Pasta Queen,” We are happy to share some of our favorite pasta recipes.

Pasta Queen

TikTok’s newest queen is an Italian native and has gained over 2 million TikTok followers, for good reason. It’s easy to see why her stunning pasta dishes, combined with her silliness & signature hair flip make her a viral sensation.

While she doesn’t take herself too seriously, she definitely takes pasta seriously.

Munno claims that during an appearance on Drew Barrymore ShowShe was born to a family of “pasta family.”Munno was born in Rome, Italy. She now lives in Florida, where her daughter introduced TikTok to her. The rest is history!

“My great-great-grandparents in the 1800s started a pasta factory. I mean, I remember as early as five years old making gnocchi with my Nana Caterina. So for me, this is home,” Barrymore sat with glee while Munno spoke.

And if she’s Barrymore approved, you better bet we’re sharing one of her great recipes here, too!

The Cobbler’s Wife

Spaghetti all Scarpariello a.k.a. The Cobbler’s Wife is a quick pasta recipe that I was super excited to try!

Fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, and cheese are some of my favorite things so I was immediately drawn to this dish. Munno makes it look simple in her quick and easy recipe. TikTok video.

Garnish with garlic, chiles, basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Next, add fresh tomatoes, Parmigiano, Pecorino, as well pasta water. Then, mix the pasta and let it combine to create the creamiest sauce.

I don’t like recipes that are clearly written for me. But I did watch the TikTok video a few times and decided to just go with what my heart told me was right. I’m glad that I did! With these fresh ingredients, it’s hard to mess the dish up!

But for full transparency, I couldn’t find fresh basil, so I used dried basil instead. It was also made with a mix of fontina & parmesan. This took far less time than making frozen lasagna. You would be surprised at how fast it took!

Although I love the flavor of pasta, I often feel tired and heavy after eating it. But that wasn’t the case with this dish. This light, yet filling pasta dish is perfect for any night.

Delicious, beautiful, and delicious. Enjoy!