Passport of Kaitlin Armstrong’s Sister Found at Costa Rica Lodge After Fugitive Yoga Teacher’s Arrest: Witness

New details are emerging about a fugitive yoga teacher’s life on the run and how she managed to elude capture for more than six weeks before being arrested Wednesday in Costa Rica.

Kaitlin Armstrong is suspected of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson in a jealous rage last month in Austin, Texas, over an alleged affair between Wilson and Armstrong’s boyfriend Colin Strickland, who is also a cyclist.

Armstrong was apprehended at a laid-back spot called Don Jon’s Surf and Yoga Lodge. The lodge is located in the small town of Santa Teresa, which has a population of just 3,000.

Authorities say Armstrong was financing her new life in Costa Rica with $12,200 she got from selling her Jeep before she fled the United States. They say she was staying in the inexpensive hostel-type accommodation to make her money go further.

“She was just asking about how to get around cheaper, and then the police came,” Zachary Paulsen, who says he witnessed the arrest, told Inside Edition.

Paulsen showed Inside Edition a passport in Armstrong’s name that he says was left behind in a locker after her arrest. He says a second passport bearing the name of her lookalike sister, Christine, was also found, along with a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery under another name.

“[She had] a bandage on her nose and she had blood in her nostrils,” Paulsen said.

U.S. Marshals said Armstrong used someone else’s passport to get to the Central American nation and was trying to build a new life in the remote beach town.

“It looks like she retreated back to her hobby, her career of being in the yoga practice. We believe she was trying to learn new yoga, possibly to instruct,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla said.

Filla said Armstrong had “cropped her hair about shoulder length” and “dyed it dark brown.”

“When it was communicated that she was detained and she was in custody, there was a lot of relief in this office,” Filla said.

Wilson’s family says in a statement: “We’re relieved to know this phase of uncertainty is now behind us and we trust that justice will prevail.”

Once she’s deported back to the U.S., Armstrong will face several charges including murder.