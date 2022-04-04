Paris Hilton Channels Audrey Hepburn In Recent Post

Hollywood stars look everywhere for fashion inspiration, including the past. In an Instagram post celebrating the Oscars, Paris Hilton channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn, and fans loved seeing the reality star’s take on one of the icon’s classic looks.

Hilton’s Hepburn-Inspired Look

“Excited for the #Oscars tonight!” Hilton captioned the post. “Celebrating all the Movie #Icons past and present. Who are you rooting for tonight?” In the pictures, Hilton is dressed like Hepburn’s character in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, wearing a black cocktail dress and matching elbow-length gloves. Hilton accessorized the look with an oversized pearl necklace, a long cigarette holder, and a tiara in her blonde updo.

Hilton’s fans and followers loved the photos, leaving plenty of fire and heart emojis to show their appreciation. “You are literaly [sic] incredible Paris,” one person commented. Another wrote, “LITERAL ICON! I love you Queen this photo is so beautiful!”

Other Actresses Who Channeled Hepburn At The Oscars

Hilton is far from the only Hollywood starlet that took inspiration from Hepburn’s fashion for the Oscars. Jamie Lee Curtis staged an amateur photoshoot for actress Sofia Carson after seeing her Hepburn-inspired outfit, posting a picture of Carson on her Instagram account.

“So, of course as a control freak/good idea/producer I see images that would be, dare I say should be, utilized at the Oscars,” Curtis wrote in her caption. “After the juggernaut of the terribly top-lit red carpet photos, guaranteed suggested by a man, we entered the Dolby lobby and there is this grand staircase.”

“This beautiful young actress #sophiacarson who looked like an edgy Audrey Hepburn in this gorgeous black tule dress was walking ahead of me and I asked that the stairs be cleared of people so that we could get a beautiful picture of her on the stairs!” Curtis continued. “Attention @theacademy producers! A much better photo op exists for you should you want my ideas. Apparently you know where to find me.”

People also pointed to Zoe Kravitz’s red carpet look as an homage to the iconic actress. The short bangs, bun, and light pink strapless gown were classic Hepburn, and many loved the Old Hollywood glam look on Kravitz.

With stars like Hilton and Kravitz dressing like Hepburn for Hollywood’s biggest night, it’s clear that Hepburn’s influence on the fashion world is still as strong as ever.

