Paramount COO Andrew Gumpert Expands Role To Include Nickelodeon Studios

Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins has just made it effective that the studio’s COO Andrew Gumpert will be taking on the additional oversee of Nickelodeon Studios.

Gumpert arrived at the Melrose Ave. lot from Sony in January 2017, when the late CEO Brad Grey was at the studio, filling the need for a sharp business executive following Rob Moore’s exit as Vice Chairman. Robbins points out below that Gumpert is key to Paramount’s profitability and franchise growth, as well as the IP rights. Mission: Impossible, Star Trek Transformers, and graduating the studio’s business models during the pandemic and streaming times.

Gumpert, who was responsible for global business affairs and operations for Sony’s motion picture group, secured co-financing deals and new revenue streams for theatrical releases. He managed financial partnerships Sony formed with entities like MGM and Lonestar Capital. Since 2005, he was at Sony. Before that, he managed Miramax’s business affairs under Harvey Weinstein. He began as a business litigator for Hill, Wynne, Troop and Meisinger.

Here is Robbins’ email to staff:

Team,

We continue to find synergies, optimize our strengths across theatrical, streaming and linear, all while pursuing the goal of future-proofing our financials, which I set out for 2022. I wanted to share a key leadership update. Effective immediately, Andrew Gumpert, Paramount Pictures Chief Operating Officer, will be expanding his role to encompass Nickelodeon Studios, serving now as Chief Operating Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios, reporting into me.

Andrew was first hired by Paramount Pictures as its COO in 2017. He is responsible for managing the studio’s business affairs, labor relations, legal, and strategic planning. Andrew played a key role in restoring the studio’s strength and profitability through his work in helping to fuel growth in iconic brands and franchises. Mission: Impossible, Sonic, Star Trek,And Transformers. He managed negotiations with our strategic, creative, and financial partners. This has allowed us to grow our revenue sources as well as our business models for the streaming and pandemic eras.

Prior to joining Paramount, Andrew was president of worldwide business affairs and operations for the SPE Motion Picture Group, where he oversaw negotiations for many of the studio’s most high-profile productions, and structured and managed the studio’s financial partnerships with entities including Lonestar Capital, Village Roadshow, and MGM. Andrew began his career with Hill, Wynne, Troop and Meisinger, as a business lawyer.

As we continue to position our company for growth and success, Andrew’s leadership and deep relationships will be a vital component. I would like to join you in congratulating Andrew on this new chapter.

–Brian