Paramount+ and Showtime Ended 2021 With 56 Million Combined Global Subscribers

ViacomCBS topped 56 million paid global subscribers combined between its streaming platforms, primarily Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access) and Showtime OTT, at the end of 2021, the company reported Tuesday.

At the end of the fiscal (and calendar, for that matter) year’s third quarter, ViacomCBS said it reached nearly 47 million paid global subscribers combined. That was up from the 42 million worldwide subscribers that the company reported it had reached across Paramount+ and Showtime at the end of Q2.

Because of the boost, ViacomCBS revised its subscriber projections and now expects 100 million global subscribers between the two services by the end of 2024. That’s up from projections of 65-75 million made a year ago.

ViacomCBS also reported a 48% increase in global streaming revenue to $1.3 billion, with subscription revenue alone rising 84% year-over-year in Q4.

Q4 saw Paramount+ release Taylor Sheridan’s new drama series “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner and the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” in November. The service also released “1883,” a prequel to the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” However, “Yellowstone” itself is not available on Paramount+, as NBCUniversal owns the streaming rights to the Kevin Costner drama and has it available on Peacock.

Paramount Pictures also released the family film “Clifford the Big Red Dog” day-and-date in theaters and on Paramount+, grossing $48.9 million domestically and $100 million worldwide while becoming Paramount+’s most-watched original film.

Showtime, meanwhile, released “Dexter: New Blood,” a miniseries revival of the premium network’s hit crime drama starring Michael C. Hall this past November. The new psychological horror series “Yellowjackets” was also released the same month.

ViacomCBS is hosting an investor day this afternoon.