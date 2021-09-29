Paley Center For Media Adds Pair To Executive Ranks

The Paley Center for Media has hired Elizabeth Rojas Levi as SVP Communications and promoted Rene Reyes to VP Public Programming and Festivals.

Rojas Levi hails from Nokia where she was the Senior Director for Global Public Affairs and Global Communication at Nokia Enterprise. In her new role based in New York, she will lead the Paley Center’s brand and reputation efforts, corporate communications strategy, and oversee external and internal communications.

Reyes has worked for Paley Center since 2004. He has produced more 800 public programs. He also helped establish several collections in the Paley Center’s archive including the LGBTQ+ Collection, which chronicles five decades of LGBTQ+ achievements in media.

In his new position, he will manage and oversee Paley Center’s programs and major festivals including PaleyFest LA, PaleyFest NY and PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. He’s based in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Rojas Levi to the Paley family and to recognize Rene Reyes for his outstanding work and dedication to raise the Paley Center’s public programs and festivals to new heights,” said Maureen Reidy, Paley Center’s president and CEO. “They are both an example of the extraordinary talent, expertise, and diversity of our leadership team, and reflect Paley’s position as the standard of excellence in the industry now and for generations to come.”