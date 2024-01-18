Outrageous Family Feud Contestant Shocks Steve Harvey with ‘Shut Up!’ – Watch the Epic Showdown Unfold

A Family Feud contestant yelled at Steve to ‘shut up’ after he played a trick on her

A Family Feud contestant recently had a heated moment with the show’s host, Steve Harvey, after he played a trick on her during a game. The incident was caught on camera and widely shared on the official Family Feud Instagram account.

Tricking a Contestant

The episode, from earlier in January, found Steve asking contestants a question about an astronaut. One of the contestants suggested the astronaut’s space suit, but to her surprise, it appeared on the board but in a lower position than she had expected, which resulted in 8 survey respondents. The contestant named Richa thought her family member gave a ‘good, strong answer’ but apparently didn’t realize the answer had already appeared on the board.

“Shut Up, Steve!”

Richa confidently insisted that her answer would be at least number five, which prompted Steve to joke that he thought it would be number 4. However, as Richa finally looked at the board, she realized the answer had been on the board the entire time. She called out, “Oh, shut up, Steve!” before breaking into laughter, which was met with amusement from the audience.

Feisty Feud

This isn’t the first time that Steve has had a feisty interaction with contestants on the show. In fact, Steve has had several instances where he’s had playful and sassy moments with contestants.

Holiday-Related Shennanigans

In another episode, Steve sassed a contestant during a holiday-related game. The contestant made a comment that led to an awkward moment, prompting Steve to quip, “What’s wrong with you?” and call for an apology.

Celebrity Shenanigans

The game show doesn’t only include families from across the country but also celebrities. Celebrity Family Feud showcases different celebrities and their family and friends, leading to some hilarious and heartwarming moments from famous faces.

By capturing these authentic and memorable interactions, Family Feud continues to be a source of entertainment that resonates with audiences, leaving us eagerly waiting to see what witty or sassy moment happens next.