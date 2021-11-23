‘Outlander’ Season 6 Premiere Date Set On Starz

Season 6, based on Gabaldon’s book A Breath of Snow, Ashes, picks up after the events of the fifth season that saw Claire Beauchamp (Caitríona Balfe) return to Fraser’s Ridge after escaping a violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy).

She and her husband Jamie MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan) now are striving to maintain peace and flourish within a society which — as Claire knows all too well— is unwittingly marching toward revolution.

Against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge and now must defend it as it was established on land granted to them by the Crown.

Frasers and their immediate relatives “home”It is not just a place they live in, but it is where they lay the foundations for their future.