‘Outlander’ Season 6 Premiere Date Set On Starz

OutlanderSeason 6 will return to Starz at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, across all Starz platforms.
Diana Gabaldon, the author of The Guardian, announced the news. Outlander book series the historical drama is based on, at Monday’s launch of the ninth book in the series, Tell the Bees that I am Gone.
Season 6, based on Gabaldon’s book A Breath of Snow, Ashes, picks up after the events of the fifth season that saw Claire Beauchamp (Caitríona Balfe) return to Fraser’s Ridge after escaping a violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy).
She and her husband Jamie MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan) now are striving to maintain peace and flourish within a society which — as Claire knows all too well— is unwittingly marching toward revolution.
Against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge and now must defend it as it was established on land granted to them by the Crown.
Frasers and their immediate relatives “home”It is not just a place they live in, but it is where they lay the foundations for their future.
Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis are the executive producers.