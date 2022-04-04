Only 11 Black Artists Have Won Album of the Year at the Grammys

1974, 1975, 1977: Stevie Wonder





Stevie Wonder at the Grammys in 1974, left, and 1975.



Echoes/Redferns / Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images







Stevie Wonder became the first Black artist to win album of the year in 1974 for his 16th studio album, “Innervisions,” 15 years after the inaugural Grammys ceremony.

He won again in 1975 for “Fulfillingness’ First Finale,” becoming just the second artist ever to win the award in consecutive years, after Frank Sinatra in the ’60s.

Along with Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Taylor Swift, Wonder is one of just four artists who has won album of the year three different times; Wonder won again in 1977 for “Songs in the Key of Life,” and he remains the only artist in Grammy history to win with three consecutive studio albums.