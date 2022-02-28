Online casino legislation in the US and Europe: How strict are things right now?

Gambling legislation in Europe varies from country to country and in the US, it varies from state to state. This can be a bit tricky to keep on top of, especially if you’re the type of person who likes to gamble and travel at the same time.

But how strict is each country and how does that affect the gambling scene within? Today, we’re going to be taking a look at some examples of gambling legislation in the US and Europe to find out what’s happening right now and which changes have taken place recently. This could be invaluable information for your next vacation!

In some ways, the US is becoming more like Europe and in others, Europe is becoming more like the US by tightening up gambling legislation. We can see cases for the rules going either way, but we’re here today to explain what’s going on around the world.

Finland

One of the big conversations in the world of gambling has to do with Finland, where things have changed quite significantly recently. In December 2021, Finland passed the Lotteries Act which brought about a wealth of changes to the laws surrounding gambling in the country in a similar way to what’s going on in the US.

The bill was passed at its first reading, and it means that payment blocking is now in place, penalties for casinos stepping out of line have increased and closer supervision will apply to casinos.

If you’re in Finland, don’t worry. You’re still allowed to gamble, and if anything, this new legislation is a good thing, as it provides players with greater protection. In a sense then, gambling could not be better for players as it is in Finland right now, even if it is somewhat strict. So, why not check out some of the new and best places for gambling in Finland right now, on sites like Kasinonetti.com you are able to do just that.

The US

Over the past few decades, the laws for gambling in the US have been a bit of a minefield. Each individual state has its own legislation and the rules can vary massively from one state to another.

These days, gambling is legal to some degree in a few states but there are individual, separate rules that apply to each. In fact, there are only two states in which casino-style gambling is fully legal without any restrictions: Nevada (the home of Las Vegas, of course) and Louisiana.

In terms of online casino gaming, there are currently six states where it’s fully legal: Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Michigan. Considering how many states there actually are, this is not a lot at all! In California, the busiest state, there’s no sign of legalization any time soon.

There are a few reasons for the lack of state support for gambling, but most of it comes down to history. America has had a love/hate relationship with gambling as a whole and it’s going to take a long time for them to unwind the past and become more European in their approach to gambling.

That being said, a lot of people in the US still vehemently oppose gambling of all types. They maintain the view that it can be really damaging to the individual and would therefore be very upset if it were to be made legal once again. A tricky place to be for those in charge of the laws!

The UK

Over in the UK, things seem a little more relaxed. Online casino gaming is fully legal, but in recent years there has been a greater emphasis on looking after the players, which is always a good thing to see.

For example, online casinos are not allowed to advertise on TV before 9pm (a very recent rule), nor are they allowed to sponsor sports teams either in the stadium or on the shirts of the players. On top of that, the casinos themselves need to prove that they can look after their players by reminding them when they have spent a lot of money or too much time gaming.

It’s this kind of care that the world needs when it comes to online casino gaming. We hope to see more of it in the future!