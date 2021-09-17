Once Upon A Farm -Jennifer Garner Put A Twist On Applesauce

Jennifer Garner whipped up two different batches of homemade applesauce to figure out which is healthier, and in the meantime, documented all the downsides of shelf-stable applesauce. Garner posted the video as part of her partnership with Once Upon A Farm to prove that there’s a healthy alternative to the type of applesauce that has occupied grocery shelves for decades. We’ve got to admit, Garner’s version of applesauce does look nutritiously delicious.

Jennifer Garner Is Making Magic In The Kitchen

In one of her latest Instagram uploads, Jennifer Garner created two different applesauce recipes, and the results speak for themselves. Garner made one batch of the appley goodness, following a recipe to preserve it at the grocery. The recipe called for 12 peeled apples, preservatives, and apple puree concentrate.

After peeling a dozen apples, she cut them into small cubes and placed them in a pot. They were then heated, mashed, and strained. Garner kept the mixture from drying by adding a little water now and again.

Garner created a different applesauce recipe with that same dozen apples, this time using the ingredients used in Once Upon A Farm’s Green Kale and apple recipe. Garner also used 12 large stalks (or more) of kale to match her dozen of apples. Garner also added hemp seeds and a few bananas to make it all come together. Garner didn’t boil the ingredients but instead pulverized the mixture and blended it until it formed a bright green, delicious-looking paste.

When she’d finished assembling both recipes, Garner held them up to compare them, and the difference was clear to see. The first recipe hadn’t yielded very much, despite starting with the same 12 apples as the second recipe. Garner explained that the number of nutrients lost during the heating and subsequent straining of the first batch was not important.

Peeling the apples, which she hadn’t done for the Once Upon A Farm batch, had also resulted in a fiber loss from the peels. Garner explained the process in the caption, writing, “as it’s cooked and cooked…and cooked, nutrients and texture are out the window. Additives like ‘apple purée concentrate’ (whatever that is), bring each serving to as much as 12 grams of sugar.”

Watch The Mouthwatering Video For Yourself Below

Meanwhile, the second batch was “blended up nice and cold (as apples and kale should be) and put through high-pressure processing to preserve the color, taste, and texture of our farm fresh produce!” If given a choice, we’d definitely go for the batch on the right!