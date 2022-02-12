On Capitol Hill, a Push to Unionize House Aides Gains Traction

WASHINGTON — More than 25 years after Congress first voted to give its employees the right to unionize, Democrats are making a fresh push to make it possible for House aides to bargain collectively, an uphill effort that has exposed the often difficult realities of working on Capitol Hill.

A majority of House Democrats has signed on to a resolution that would for the first time extend to employees of their chamber the same labor rights and protections other federal workers enjoy. The measure was introduced on Wednesday, just days after a group of Capitol Hill aides announced they had formed the Congressional Workers Union to press for “meaningful changes to improve retention, equity, diversity and inclusion on Capitol Hill.”

The effort, which has been quietly in the works for a year, has been fueled by the concerns and grievances of congressional staff members working in an environment plagued by long hours, low wages, a lack of diversity, and demanding and sometimes capricious bosses. Those frustrations were exacerbated as they grappled with the grueling toll of the pandemic, as well as the violent attack on the Capitol last year and its aftermath.

The resolution faces an uncertain path in Congress, where Republicans are opposed, and it is unclear if a similar effort will take hold in the Senate, where the 60-vote threshold for most measures leaves little hope that it could succeed. But it has recently won powerful allies, including President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, and major unions.