Olivia Rodrigo to Take ‘Sour’ Songs on Road Trip in New Concert Film

Olivia Rodrigo will take her Sour songs on the road, literally, in an upcoming concert film debuting on Disney+ this March.

Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) will feature Rodrigo taking a road trip from Salt Lake City (where she began writing her acclaimed debut LP) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo and her live band will stop at sites like the Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti, and the Red Rock Canyon State Park to perform 11 Sour songs.

Rodrigo will also share the stories behind the Sour songs along the journey, with guests like Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger, and Towa Bird making appearances during the road trip.

Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club, debuts exclusively on the streaming service on March 25, a week before the 2022 Grammys where Rodrigo is up for seven awards, including the Big Three (Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year) and Best New Artist. In addition to the mini-road trip, Rodrigo has also announced plans for her first-ever world tour.

In Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue, Rodrigo talked about the overnight success of her debut LP with Alanis Morissette.

“Putting out music in the age of social media can be really daunting, and I think people hold young women to an incredibly unrealistic standard. I’ve taken the same route as you have and just don’t look at it,” Rodrigo said. “I don’t think anyone is meant to look at that stuff. I don’t think we as human beings are supposed to know what thousands of people think about what we wore or what we said or how we talk. I think having that separation is really important — realizing that that’s not real life, you know what I mean? That world that is created online, it’s just one facet of this very big human existence.”