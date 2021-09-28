Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Aware Of Getting The Bin If Manchester United Fail To Perform This Year

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has insisted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows he has to win a trophy this season or he will face being sacked.

Solskjaer has been backed heavily by the club hierarchy for this season, having spent over £130million on signings Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But after a fantastic start to the season, defeat in the Champions League to Young Boys revealed the side’s frailties and they have since been knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham and lost to Aston Villa in the league.

Now treble-winner and Solskjaer’s former United teammate Sheringham believes the 48-year-old is aware that the “writing is on the wall” should he fail to win his first managerial trophy this season.

Talking to the Daily Mail, Sheringham said: “Without a doubt, there is pressure on him this year to win something. He is aware that if he does not win anything, it will be a sign of the times.

“They have made the big signings in Varane and Sancho. This would be enough. However, Ronaldo will become available so United can acquire him. United needs to see results right away.”

“Ole is still a young manager and he is gaining experience while on the job. He is the only person at the top who knows United, which can be difficult to leave. I think he is progressing but he needs to take it to the next level.”

“I think everybody is willing him to do well, they want him to do well because he is a Manchester United legend. That gives him some scope but you have to emphasize, he needs to win something. It’s not rocket science.”

Solskjaer is under immense pressure ahead of his side’s Villarreal clash on Wednesday, where United will be expected to bounce back and register their first Champions League points of the campaign.

After a long penalty shootout, Villarreal denied Solskjaer his first managerial trophy. This could cause even more problems for the Norwegian.