Oh Mylanta, Candace Cameron Bure Is Apparently ‘Cooking Up’ New Project With Fuller House Co-Star Scott Weinger

Fuller House may have come to an end back in 2020 but that isn’t stopping on-screen lovebirds Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger from reuniting and evidently working together again! The two actors, who portrayed Full House and Fuller House‘s famous on-again, off-again couple DJ and Steve going back to the ’90s, are “cooking up” a new project.

Candace Cameron Bure posted a sweet photo to her Instagram of her and Scott Weinger in her Redrock production office. While Bure didn’t say exactly what the two of them are working on, it was enough to get fans in the comments happy and nostalgic:

It’s unknown what Bure and Weinger are working on, but it’s definitely going to be a special project, if Bure’s caption is any indication! Though just what could it be? Redrock has done plenty of productions, partnerships, and TV and film developments. Perhaps this is a new partnership for the Fuller House alums, though whatever it is, just seeing the Steve and DJ stars together again is all I ever need.

This news of Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger’s new project comes after former co-star Bob Saget passed away. It’s possible that it could be some type of tribute for him, since the Full House/Fuller House family had plenty of messages honoring him in the wake of his death.

On top of Full House and Fuller House as DJ, Bure is known for her many roles on the Hallmark Channel, especially playing the title character in the network’s film adaptation of the Aurora Teagarden novel series. Maybe she and Weinger will be starring in a new Hallmark movie together? Whatever it is, it’s surely going to be a project that fans of their dynamic will want to watch.

This won’t be the first time Candace Cameron Bure has teamed up with a Fuller House co-star since the end of the Netflix series. She and John Brotherton, who portrayed DJ’s partner and ex Matt Harmon, starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie The Christmas Contest this previous holiday season.

It should be pointed out that Scott Weinger does have production experience, as he’s written a handful of TV episodes, served as co-producer on 90210 and a supervising producer on Black-ish and Galavant, among others. It’s a definite possibility that this new project with Candace Cameron Bure and Redrock is strictly a producing partnership, but either way fans will be getting a collaboration from the DJ and Steve stars once again, and that’s all I can ask for.

Hopefully fans won’t have to wait long to find out just what Bure and Weinger are working on. Though in the meantime, relive DJ and Steve’s love story with Full House on HBO Max and Fuller House with a Netflix subscription.