NYPD Looking for Suspect Who They Say Has Been Stalking an MTA Worker

The NYPD has posted an image and description of a man on their Crime Stoppers account who they say has been stalking an MTA worker in Brooklyn.

An MTA employee, 33, who works at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man “intentionally and repeatedly”showed up at the station on several occasions between April 3 and April 11, according to the NYPD in a press release obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The employee says she was so fearful that she took cellphone video of the man and reported him to police, Patch reported.

In video of the incident, released by the NYPD, the suspect can be seen putting his hands against the station booth glass where the woman worked.

The woman was not harmed during any of the alleged incidents, according to WPIX 11.

Cops say the man, who is said to be around 40 years old, weighs 240 pounds and is 6 feet 2 inches tall, is wanted for suspicion of stalking.

He has brown eyes, short black hair and was last seen wearing all dark clothing and a black winter hat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).