Now you can Remove the Press-On Nails With Minimal Damage, Here is a Quick And Easy Hack

Press-on nails have improved since gaining popularity in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The days of brightly colored press-on nails that would pop off your fingers after a few hours are gone. While Lee Press-On Nails and KISS Nails dominated the market, several new nail brands entered the chat. Clutch Nails, The Nail Shop, Static Nails, and many more brands have improved the quality and durability of press-on nails. Even KISS has a new line of press-on nails called imPRESS, featuring affordable, cute, and easy to DIY press-on gel nails.

Press-on nails can be as over-the-top or as natural as you’d like them to be. The colors and designs are tailored to so many unique styles that you’re sure to find some you love. From simple french mani, neutral colors, and bedazzled nails, there’s something for everyone!

Before applying your press-on nails prepare your nails. If necessary, remove any nail polish. Trim your nails and file them. The best way to ensure your press-on nails last as long as possible is to prepare them. To apply your press-on nails, you can either use nail glue or adhesive tabs. You can apply your press-on nails with nail glue, which will make them last longer.

How do you safely remove those nails without causing any damage?

The Press-On, Soak Off

On TikTok, @ilysmnails posted a video with over 80k views. This video will show you how to remove press-on nails.

Take some warm water in a bowl. Next, add oil and soap. The video doesn’t specify what type of oil or soap, but argan oil, olive oil, or lavender oil were used in several other videos. Different videos also featured dish soap and soap for hands. You can add warm water to the bowl if the water has cooled.

Next, soak the nails for approximately 20 minutes until they begin to separate. Gently use a nail tool to separate the press-on and nail bed. This will allow you to reuse your nails later. For your next favorite look, you can take out the glue and redecorate or repaint the nails.