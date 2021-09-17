Jessica Batten Of ‘Love Is Blind’ Gets Happily Ever After

Jessica Batten may not have been the most popular Love Is Blind castmate, but doesn’t she deserve a happily ever after too? It seems like she’s finally found that.

Fans watched Jessica crash and burn during the Netflix show’s first season. And things didn’t get much better at the reunion special either. After trying to make peace with Matt Barnett, she refused his offer. Barnett and Amber also blocked Jessica on social networks at one point.

“It was definitely difficult to see a lot of it played back, but I have to say that I’m really proud of myself for coming full circle and having the courage to walk in there,” Jessica recently told ET after the reunion special aired. “It was a big decision for me to go back on the show.”

“I really had to rely on myself and a lot of strong people around me,” She went on to tell ET. “I thought I owed it to everyone to walk back in there and speak my peace.”

But now, that’s behind her. Jessica Batten is happily engaged and eager to begin the next chapter in her life.

Jessica Batten eagerly says “yes” to her boyfriend, who happens to be a doctor.

We knew Jessica was in a committed relationship with Dr. Benjamin McGrath in July of 2020. And as of September 10, 2021, they’re ready to say “I do.”

“I don’t think it has quite sunk in, but I’m floating somewhere on cloud nine,” the reality star told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “It’s been really, really exciting!”

The happy couple got engaged at the Akash Winery in Temecula, California. According to Jessica, it was one of the most memorable days of her entire life.

“I was overwhelmed,” she told PEOPLE. “The best part was — and I had planned this for whatever he asked me — I recited this line from Suits because we had watched eight or nine seasons together when we were long-distance: ‘Do I have brains in my head? Do I have a heart in my chest?’ So that’s what I said instead of ‘yes.’ We were both crying!”

Jessica may not be on the best terms with Barnett and Amber, but she plans to call some of her former Love Is Blind costars.

“I’ll probably reach out to Gigi [Gibelli], Diamond [Jack], and Kelly [Chase] and let them know,” She added. “But so far, we’re still on the family. We both have pretty big families and a lot of close friends. But yeah, I think I’ll let that three know, as well as Kenny [Barnes].”

Do you feel happy for Jessica Batten? You can follow Jessica Batten on Instagram for all the latest wedding planning news? It’s going to be exciting!