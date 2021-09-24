‘Notting Hill,’ ‘The Duke’ director was 65

LONDON — Roger Michell, the British stage, television and film director whose movies include the indelibly popular romcom “Notting Hill,” has died, his family said Thursday. He was 65.

Michell’s family said in a statement that he died on Wednesday. They didn’t disclose the place or cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22nd,” said the statement released through Michell’s publicist.

Michell was born in South Africa to a British diplomat father. He started his directing career at British theaters, including the Royal Court and the National Theatre.

He made acclaimed television series in the 1990s, including adaptations of Hanif Kureishi’s novel “The Buddha of Suburbia” and Jane Austen’s “Persuasion.”

On the big screen, his biggest commercial hit was “Notting Hill,” the Richard Curtis-penned comedy about an awkward romance between a movie star played by Julia Roberts and a London bookshop owner, played by Hugh Grant.

After its release in 1999 it was for a time the highest-grossing British film in history, and Michell followed it with Hollywood thriller “Changing Lanes,” starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson.

He was courted to direct a James Bond film — the one that became “Quantum of Solace” — but turned it down because, he later said, the movie “had everything, but no script.”

He largely made films in Britain, often drawing superb performances from actors. They include 2003 release “The Mother,” with Anne Reid and Daniel Craig; the next year’s “Enduring Love,” based on an Ian McEwan novel and again starring Craig; and “Venus,” which gained Peter O’Toole an Academy Award nomination in 2007.

Later films included “Hyde Park on Hudson,” a 2012 historical drama starring Bill Murray as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Daphne du Maurier adaptation “My Cousin Rachel,” starring Rachel Weisz, released in 2017; and “The Duke,” a real-life art heist story starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren that premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

His final film was a documentary about Queen Elizabeth 2.

Michell was married twice to Kate Buffery, an actor, and Anna Maxwell Martin after their divorce, from whom they were separated. He is survived both by his wives and his four children. Two from each of their relationships.