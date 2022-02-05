No Way Home deleted scenes coming to Blu-ray, and the list just leaked

Spider-Man: No Way Home has made nearly $1.75 billion at the box office worldwide since the mid-December premiere. And its theatrical run isn’t even over. But the movie will make even more money once the Blu-ray/digital release comes. We already know the film won’t be streaming on Disney Plus anytime soon, so Spider-Man fans will have to get their fix somewhere else. After all, it’s one thing to watch No Way Home in a theater and quite another to see it at home, where you can control the playback. Moreover, the digital No Way Home release will bring some 100 minutes of bonus content, including a few exciting deleted scenes.

If you haven’t seen No Way Home, we’ll warn you that significant spoilers follow below.

Spider-Man rumors strike again

Before we get to the exciting No Way Home deleted scenes, we’ll remind you how massive the Spider-Man leaks were last year. The film is the most leaked MCU movie of all time. We saw plenty of evidence that confirmed the movie’s best spoilers long before the premiere in theaters.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their Spider-Man roles from the non-MCU films. They joined Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Sony and Marvel’s first live-action Spider-verse adventure. Even if you hate spoilers, you might have been exposed to these No Way Home revelations before the release. After all, this movie was the talk of the town for so long.

On top of that, we saw several confirmations for the other exciting cameos that should have been secret. Charlie Cox appears as Matt Murdock in the film, marking Daredevil’s official arrival in the MCU. Then, the post-credits scene features Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom characters. This teases a future confrontation between Spider-Man and Venom because a part of the symbiote remained in the MCU.

With all that in mind, it’s not surprising to see the upcoming new No Way Home Blu-ray content leak ahead of time. That includes plenty of deleted scenes that didn’t make it to the final cut of No Way Home.

The No Way Home deleted scenes

While we don’t have a release date for the movie’s digital version, an insider obtained the full list of bonus content.

As you can see in the list below, you’ll get quite a few featurettes that could help explain some of the remaining No Way Home mysteries.

The most exciting No Way Home bonus content concerns the deleted scenes. We have well over 15 minutes of scenes that Sony and Marvel decided to cut from the movie. Here’s the full list of deleted scenes:

Interrogation Scene Extended – 2:25 min

Peter Day at Midtown High – 5:25 min

Undercroft Montage – 1:35 min

Happy’s Very Good Lawyer – 1:35 min

The Spideys Hang Out – 4:25 min

Two of these No Way Home deleted scenes stand out immediately. Happy’s Very Good Lawyer is a scene that concerns Matt Murdock, and it solves a great mystery. We now know who brought Daredevil into the picture. It’s apparently Happy (Jon Favreau) who knew Murdock.

The Spideys Hang Out is probably the No Way Home deleted scene most fans will want to watch first. We can’t get enough of Holland, Maguire, and Garfield being Spider-Man variants together. Now we’re getting more than four minutes of new footage showing the three hanging out. Whatever that might mean.

Again, we don’t know exactly when the No Way Home Blu-ray/digital release is coming. But a recent report said the movie’s digital release might happen in late February.