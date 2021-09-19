Nintendo Switch price drops to LOWEST EVER just in time for Christmas

IT’S OFFICIAL. Nintendo will continue to reduce the price of its Switch in anticipation of the holiday season.

A French Twitter tipter first informed us of the possibility of a price drop last week.

1 Nintendo Switch Credit: Nintendo

They said the Nintendo Switch would be getting a price drop in Europe from €329 down to €270.

While they weren’t wrong about the impending discount, the new price of the console in Europe is actually €299.99 down from €329.99.

Here in the UK, the Switch has gotten a £20 discount, bringing the price down from £279.99 to £259.99.

Although it may not seem like a significant drop, the price of the console has remained constant since its 2017 launch.

This is the first instance of a permanent decline in hardware retail prices.

“More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer.

“After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.”

The new price is reflected on the Nintendo website and is already in effect over on Amazon.

Nintendo added that the “final price to consumers is determined by retailers.”

Although if Amazon is already following Nintendo’s lead, it would seem prudent for everyone else to get on board.

In the meantime, check out our roundup of Nintendo Switch deals which covers both the launch model and the Nintendo Switch Lite.

