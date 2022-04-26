Nine Inch Nails Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails will return to the road for the first time in four years with a string of headlining gigs scheduled for the spring and late summer

The band will kick things off with a quick three-show run: April 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 30 in Atlanta and May 1 in Franklin, Tennessee (just outside of Nashville). A lengthier trek will begin with two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado Sept. 2 and 3, and wrap Sept. 24 with a special hometown gig at the the Blossom Music Center in Cleveland that will also feature sets from Ministry and Nitzer Ebb.

Nine Inch Nails have enlisted the help of several artists to provide support during the rest of the trek. Boy Harsher will join for gigs in Raleigh, North Carolina and Franklin, Tennessee, while 100 Gecs will open at both shows in Philadelphia. Yves Tumor will then perform during a stretch of gigs, Sept. 2 through 15.

Tickets for Nine Inch Nails’ tour will go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. A fan presale will start Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Full information is available on Nine Inch Nails’ website.

Nine Inch Nails were scheduled to tour in 2020 and 2021, but scrapped those gigs because of the pandemic. The group has stayed busy over the past couple years, releasing two albums in 2020, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts, and teaming up with noise-rock group Health for a new song, “Isn’t Everyone,” last May. In 2020, Nine Inch Nails were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Outside the band, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have kept characteristically busy with other projects as well, like producing Halsey’s most recent album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The duo also won their second Best Original Score Oscar in 2020 for their work on the Pixar movie Soul with Jon Batiste (they were nominated in the same category that year, too, for David Fincher’s Mank).

Nine Inch Nails 2022 Tour Dates

April 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (with Boy Harsher)

April 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 1 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater (with Boy Harsher)

May 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia (with 100 Gecs)

May 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia (with 100 Gecs)

September 2 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Yves Tumor)

September 3 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Yves Tumor)

September 7 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield (with Yves Tumor)

September 9 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Yves Tumor)

September 11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley (with Yves Tumor)

September 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater (with Yves Tumor)

September 16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

September 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center (with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb)

This post was updated 4/25/22 at 12:40 p.m. ET with opening act information for NIN’s 2022 tour.