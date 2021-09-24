Night Stalker Delroy Grant is now missing. Is he still alive and what happened to him?

ITV’s latest true crime drama Manhunt: The Night Stalker follows DCI Colin Sutton, played by Martin Clunes, on his attempt to find the person who was responsible for multiple serial rapes and burglaries across south east London between the 1990s and early 2000s.

Between 1992 and 2009, Delroy Grant (or the Night Stalker) committed more than 100 assaults.

Between 1992 and 2009, Delroy Grant was known as the Night Stalker. He attacked elderly women living alone in detached or semi-detached houses or bungalows.

Finally, in 2009, police officers were able to catch the criminals with the help of DCI Sutton.

Grant was finally convicted on March 11, 2011, of 29 charges including burglary, indecent attack and rape.

Night Stalker Delroy Grant, where are you now?

Delroy Grant remains alive and is currently held at HMP Belmarsh.

This is a Category-A male prison where some the most notorious criminals of the country are serving sentences.

At the time, the judge said: “I have no doubt that you are a very evil man capable of committing heinous crimes.”

He added that Grant had left a “trail of distress, fear and misery” and carried out “humiliating and degrading sexual attacks” on his victims.

Judge Rook continued: “It’s hard to imagine the extreme fear that the feel of your gloved hand and the sight of your masked figure looming above them must have been felt by your victims in their beds.”

The serial rapist will be eligible to apply for parole after 25 years and eight months in prison, according to BBC News.

What was the number of victims Night stalker had?

Delroy Grant, 52, was arrested Sunday, November 15, 2009.

The man, 52 years old, was charged with more than 100 sexual offenses in south London.

According to police, the number could actually be closer to 600.

Speaking at the time, Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “Officially we have looked at 203 offences but my guess would be you could probably double or treble that number.”

His victims were mostly women, although 10 were men, aged between 68 and 93. Many of the victims were in poor health and had either arthritis or mental health issues.

The attacker would break into his victims’ homes, disconnect their electricity and phone lines before sexually assaulting or raping them.

His victims reported that he was unpredictable and frighteningly violent. His victims reported that he was either extremely violent or would gently kiss them. Sometimes he even left without ever assaulting them.

He was known to talk softly to victims before he began to perform brutal attacks.

