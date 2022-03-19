Night Country’ With Issa López & Barry Jenkins

HBO is working on a 4th iteration. True Detective.

Deadline understands that the WarnerMedia-owned cable network is developing a new take on the crime drama – tentatively titled True Detective: Night Country – from Issa López and Barry Jenkins.

We reported in February 2021 that HBO was talking to new writers about bringing back the dark drama series. Casey Bloys, HBO’s content chief, told Deadline he was hopeful of finding new ways into the story. He told Deadline last month that there was something in this series. “True Detective area”That he was “feeling good about”.

Nic Pizzolatto created the show and wrote the script. It ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2019.

López will write, exec produce and direct the pilot with Jenkins exec producing via his collective Pastel alongside Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak. Anonymous Content, who produced the first three episodes, will also exec producer with True Detective EPs. It is possible that Pizzolatto may be included.

López is the writer and director of Mexican film Tigers Are Not Afraid (Vuelven)This book won many awards over the years and was highly praised by Neil Gaiman (Stephen King), Guillermo Del Toro (Guillermo Del Toro) and Guillermo Del Toro (Neil Gaiman).

Lopez is also working on a haunted western based on the mythology of the werewolf. She is also working with Noah Hawley on Searchlight’s The Book of SoulsBlumhouse and Blumhouse Our Lady of Tears.

Jenkins won the Best Picture Oscar. MoonlightAmazon’s ten-part series will feature a new entrant,. Underground RailroadPastel, the filmmaking group he co-founded with Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, and Mark Ceryak, signed a first-look TV contract with HBO, HBO Max, and A24.

Deadline is aware that other attempts have been made to crack the code. Lucia Puenzo was the co-creator of popular Argentinean drama. CromoAnd Euphoria creator Sam Levinson were among those that had been developing a new take on the series.

The third season True Detective aired on HBO in 2019 and starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, set in the Ozarks. It was the follow up to 2015’s Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn-fronted series and the first season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Pizzolatto previously said he had an idea for a fourth season, but that didn’t move forward and he went on to reteam with McConaughey on Redeemer, a project for FX with an overall deal with FX Productions and 20th Television. That series wasn’t picked up.

HBO declined to comment.